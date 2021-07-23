In the Alaskan wilderness: a bear chased a man for a week

1/2 A bear chased a man in the Alaskan wilderness for a week. (icon image)

The man was rescued by the SOS sign above his hut.

A bear attacks a man in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness. But the animal does not leave the affected person – it pursues him for a week.

The man survived only by luck. During a flight between Kotzebue and Nome in remote northwest Alaska, the man was seen at a mining camp last Friday. One became aware of the man because of a “distress sign over a hut”.

The bear kept coming back

The forces found the man with injuries to the leg and upper body and took him to hospital in Nome. According to the injured party, the injuries were caused by a bear attack.

After the attack, the bear kept returning to the camp at night for an entire week and followed the man. The man’s friends reported him missing after he failed to get back to sleep.

Bear sightings in Alaska are common

The US state of Alaska is sparsely populated and is famous for its pristine nature. It is home to black, polar and brown bears, including the Kodiak bear which is considered to be one of the largest bears in the world. Watching bears is common in Alaska, but attacks on humans are rare.

Just a few days ago, the rickshaw (65) was in the US state of Montana She was pulled out of her tent and killed by a bear. (SDA)