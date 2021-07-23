World

In the Alaskan wilderness: a bear chased a man for a week

July 23, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A bear chased a man in the Alaskan wilderness for a week. (icon image)

    The man was rescued by the SOS sign above his hut.

A bear attacks a man in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness. But the animal does not leave the affected person – it pursues him for a week.

The man survived only by luck. During a flight between Kotzebue and Nome in remote northwest Alaska, the man was seen at a mining camp last Friday. One became aware of the man because of a “distress sign over a hut”.

Last update: 07/23/2021, 7:42 AM

