iMessage may be closed in the UK

Apple is currently threatening to shut down services like iMessage and FaceTime in the UK. The reason for this is the controversial draft law currently being debated in Westminster. However, this may affect other providers’ services as well.

Controversy over encryption of communication channels resurfaced in Great Britain. The British government in Westminster is currently on a mission Change in lawThis is an update Investigatory Powers Act 2016 Actions. The draft states that companies should coordinate the use of such security technologies with the Ministry of Home Affairs in advance. Additionally, there must be potential encryptions On official request – turn off without user’s knowledge.

Officially, the move is intended to facilitate criminal prosecutions by authorities. As most platforms have end-to-end encryption, it is obvious that access to messages is often impossible. This means that not only officials but also operators are denied access to content. Already at the beginning Consultation phase Apple has confirmed that it will not comply with this new regulation.

The impact will be global

After all, the enforcement of this law will not only affect British users. Instead, data protection should be relaxed around the world to meet the needs of one country. Now Apple is threatening to stop using it iMessage and FaceTime Act to come into force in England. Further WhatsApp and Signal have announced similar measures.

Meanwhile, the Alan Woodward is a cyber security expert Commented by the University of Surrey. According to Woodward, it bears witness Arrogance Big tech companies hope to accept proposals without much of a fight. It remains to be seen whether Apple will actually ban UK users from the services. After all, these are key parts of the Apple ecosystem.

