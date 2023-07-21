Biden wants to appoint the first woman to head the US Navy

President Joe Biden wants to appoint a woman to head the US Navy for the first time in US history. The White House announced on Friday that Biden had nominated Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 59-year-old would be the first female member of the US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first woman to hold the position.s, said from the Government Headquarters. He is currently deputy to current Navy Chief Michael Gilday, who is retiring soon.

Biden’s Nominee for US Navy Command: Lisa FranchettiImage: Keystone

In the United States, such private details must be approved by the Senate. However, Republican Tommy Tuberville, one of the senators in the chamber of Congress, has long blocked hundreds of military appointments in protest of a Defense Department rule that would have allowed military members to receive certain benefits if they had an abortion.

If confirmed, Lisa Francesetti will be the first woman to serve in the U.S. military.Image: Keystone

The White House has criticized Tuberville’s blockade as “misguided” and “dangerous” in terms of national security. In the US Senate, many formal procedures require unanimity. Therefore, even a single member of the Senate can stop certain processes. (cst/sda/dpa)