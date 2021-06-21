Ice hockey: Athletics coach Kruse also trains with Grizzly Button in Canada

For some bears it started again earlier. After breaking his collarbone, Ryan Patton started in his native Canada at the beginning of May, and Cross said, “I’m in contact with him. My lower body wasn’t limited by the injury.” Button is an exception — most players who spend summers abroad “have personal trainers and train there in groups with other professionals,” Cruz says. “But Ryan trains with me.”

A good month after the end of the DEL season, ice hockey pros Grizzlys Wolfsburg are back in training. He’s on the ice on August 2, before his stamina and strength have been honed. So athletics coach Peter Cruz is full – and not just since training began on Monday.

The younger Bears also stepped up on the gas early: For Stephen Raab, Jan Nijenhuis and newcomer Thomas Reichel, the season ended earlier than the rest, so the U23 team started earlier.

On Monday, the first shot was given to all the grizzly professionals who remained in Germany. “The start went well, I’m very satisfied with the first few days,” Cruz said happily about the state of the team. “You could say the boys are feeling it again.” Among other things, they went to the weight room and together to the VfL stadium in Elsterweg. There the runner-up used the track for fitness training. The only one not yet complete there is Dominic Pettner – the 29-year-old was with the national team at the World Cup in Riga, where he finished fourth on June 6, He even scored his first goal in the World Cup. “The bits are already back,” Cruz said, “but she still had a break.”

Positive: Garrett Westerling, who injured his wrist in the last final in Isbern Berlin, is back in fitness again. “He can do it all again,” Cruz says. “And as far as the wrist is concerned, let’s start slowly.” “Nijenhuis is fine,” said Cruz, who suffered a concussion late in the main role. “The rest of the team did not have any illnesses from last season.”

The rest of the team should arrive in Wolfsburg at the end of July, with preparations to begin on the ice on August 2. Then there will also be the new coach Mike Stewart – Kruse is already looking forward to the new coach: “Conversations with him were very interesting, I really like it. Mike is a great guy and open to my point of view – I’m happy for me to cooperate. “

Canadian newcomers Darren Archibald and Chris D’Souza also made a good first impression. “I spoke to them on the phone for half an hour each. Not only did we talk about training, they were both really nice too. They are so happy to be here.” By the way, Archibald is an outsider when it comes to training, Cruz explains: “He’s been training alone for two or three years — because now he’s learned what’s good for his body, he says.”

The grizzly athletics coach had little time to stop him. "Since the season ended, I've been to the Baltic for two days, but in July I want to take off work for another five days," Cruz said. Gentle running, cycling or golf are common alternatives.

Then there’s the same rhythm again before bootcamp starts on August 2. The main round should start after about a month.