Huawei and Omio work together to provide users with a seamless travel experience

AppGallery

Barcelona, ​​Spain, March 4, 2022 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Omio, the world’s leading multimodal transportation platform, is pleased to announce a partnership with high-tech company Huawei. The partnership was announced in Barcelona at this year’s Mobile World Congress. It demonstrates the importance Omio places on cross-border collaboration and the value of digitalization in providing user-centric products.

Omio’s unique search API is integrated into Petal Search and Petal Maps, allowing users to easily discover and compare multimodal transportation options – train, bus, plane, and ferry – before redirecting to the Omio platform to purchase tickets.

“During the pandemic, our development team has ramped up the data-processing power of our technology and the Omio Search API is now more powerful than ever for real-time result logging and data integration. This has made finding travel options much easier.” Tomas Vositka, Chief Technical Officer at Omio. “We are excited that the technology is now available to users of Petal Search and Maps.”

Omio technology will be available on all Huawei devices. It allows you to access a pool of more than 1,000 providers and to search and compare routes in 37 countries and 21 languages.

Since its launch in 2020, more than 40 million monthly active users have used Huawei’s Petal Search. It’s available in more than 70 languages ​​and over 170 countries.

Julian Persaud, Commercial Director of OmioHe said, “We want to make the travel experience as easy as possible, and we’re excited to partner with Huawei. We want to give travelers the ability to research multimodal travel and make comparisons of trips that best suit their needs. Partnerships are very important to us, and we want to work with others who share with us.” Our belief in digital solutions, thus accelerating the rise of the tourism sector.”

The partnership is also a sign that international travel is recovering. Omio data confirms this rise, with travel searches up 50% in January 2022 compared to 2019

“Traveling around the world is finally possible again. That’s why Huawei has partnered with Omio to offer accurate transportation options to users of Petal Search and Maps. This allows you to make optimal use of your newly acquired freedom to travel. This innovative partnership allows us to work with leading global and local partners and showcase Unlimited number of travel options. This allows us to offer our users the best possible experience.” William Tian, ​​President of Huawei Consumer Business Group in Western Europe.

Information about Umeo

Omio was launched in 2013. It helps customers choose between different travel options. Omio is a global multimedia travel and reservation platform that helps its customers explore Europe, the United States and Canada by train, bus, plane and ferry.

About Huawei Petal Search

Petal Search is Huawei’s mobile AI search engine that can be used to find virtually anything on the web – from shopping to travel to news. It prioritizes user privacy and adheres to strict privacy and copyright protection standards. Petal Search has earned the European Privacy Seal for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759581/image_1.jpg