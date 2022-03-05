ullp Iukupuu: Vll Oeppeu peO GleOt htelOeekeu, pepp elue elulte Znhteelheleplluoke lu pel Vhleluoke enek elue Geleplluoke tel Bnppteup nup ette eupeleu vole. Bepketp peuhe lek, pepp elu PvpleO enO Peknle plepel Puteaeu, lu peO Bepluehllullolpvelle uuu luleluelluueteu Pekolpeu vle peu VZ nup pel lPBP epelveekl velpeu, onQelpl vlekll. Vll Oeppeu epelteaeu, vle vll enpeOOeuelpelleu houueu, enek veuu ple Pulvulleu ulekl eluteek plup.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: lpl Bnllu uelleehl aevulpeu? Gpel ueltutal elue hetlptellae Plleleale?
Iukupuu: Bp lpl pekl pekvlella, plek uulenpletteu, vep el vllhtlek peuhl. Ppel lek peuhe, pepp el plek uelleekuel kel. Bl kel veklpekelutlek helu 6etekt petel, vle ple Zeupekeu lu pel Vhlelue vllhtlek epel lkl Ueup peuheu. Veuu el, vle ulete uuu nup, lu leuaelel Nell lu pel Vhlelue aevepeu vole, kolle el luplluhllu uelpleupeu, pepp ple Vhleluel hoOoteu velpeu. Ielel kel el plepeu Bektel aeOeekl, nup ep Onpp elueu Pnpvea aepeu, pel ulekl pepenlel, pepp el peu Vea lu Bleklnua luletel Nelplolnua vellelaekl. Bep vllp pekvel. Bepketp plu lek en peO Pektnpp aehuOOeu, pepp Bnllu uns pekellelu heuu.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Puttle pel Vepleu ple lnpplpeke Gooupllluu enO Pntpleup elOnllaeu?
Iukupuu: Vll pelteu nup ulekl peen ueltelleu teppeu, plep etp elueu Guuttlhl evlpekeu peO lnpplpekeu Uuth upel Bnppteup nup peO Vepleu upel ael evlpekeu BnlluO nelplettu Bp aekl pelnO, peO nhlelulpekeu Uuth en ketteu. Bep Uepeu pull, pelue BeOltleu, pelue Vuepkoualahell. Ble Blelaulppe lu Zuphen upel lu pel lnpplpekeu Butlllh plup nuuulkelpekpel. Bp keupetl plek klel ulekl pelnO, llaeupelvep en lnu, nO ple outlllpeke Gelllele uuu llaeupleOeupeO lu Zuphen en uelheleeu. lO 6eaeulelt, ep aekl eluteek pelnO, ple Zeupekeu lu pel Vhlelue en pekeleeu nup lkueu ple Fltte en aepeu, ple ple plenekeu.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Ple kepeu lO Vulelkenp aepeal, Bnllu peaeke Glleapuelpleekeu. Znpp El Uul Elu luleluelluetep 6ellekl?
Iukupuu: Plekeltlek alpl ep elue euae Puetuale evlpekeu Bnllup Uelketleu nup peu teleleu Iekleu uuu Ptupupeu Zltušeulć. Pelpe veleu pekl teuae eu pel Zeekl, enuekOeup enluhlellpek, Onppleu lkle luueuoutlllpeke Bupllluu plolheu, ueltleteu peO ZelluuetlpOnp. Vep elueu Blueepp euaekl, pep lpl Peeke pep luleluelluueteu 6elleklpkutp.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Bel Zltušeulć vel ep pep Gupuuu, tel Bnllu lpl ep Glev. Ppel ple Vhleluel velpeu elue lnpplpeke Pepelenua ulekl pntpeu. Vibe Pepinlil Pep Tel Benlo?
Iukupuu: Ple teaeu peu Bluael lu ple Vnupe. Veuu lek peae: Bnllu Onpp pelu Nlet ueltekteu – peuu lpl pe pel Bluplneh, pepp el pep pelellp aeleu kel. Ble Bekthethntelluu pelepel, vle ple Vhleluel leealeleu velpeu, Oeekl ep lkO nuOoatlek, plepep pekenQtleke Ppeulenel en elueO olehllpekeu Bltuta tel plek en Oeekeu. Bnllu vllp lelel uuek kollel enpekteaeu, velt el helueu Vea enp pee peehaeppe plekl etp ple Nelplolnua, pep lu-Peknll-nup-Ppeke-Ueaeu uuu nupekntplaeukeu enluopleolpe.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Bp alpl pelellp Ienpeupe Iule. Veuu lpl ple lule Ulule tel peu Vepleu epelpeklllleu?
Iukupuu: ZleOeup kolle uul elu oeel Vuekeu aeatenpl, pepp enluoolpeke Uoupel vle pep Uelulale Goulalelek Vetteu eu ple Vhlelu peupeu. Gpel pepp Gtet Pekute elue puteke Bepe kotl nup Benlpekteup unu plepe Fetlnua eluulOOl. Bel Vepleu kel plek pelellp vell peveal, nup el lpl pekl uelelul. Ppel plp en pel lpee, pepp ep elue pllehle Guutluulelluu vepltlekel Ilnooeu Oll Bnppteup aope, pep lpl elu teuael Vea. Ble Guupepneueeu voleu pekl pekvel en huulluttleleu. lek velQ uuu helueO vepltlekeu Ueup, pep Ilnooeu pekleheu vltt.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Vep lpl Oll Eluel Btnauelpulpeuue?
Ikubo: Bep lpl aeuen pep elvokule BlupteO. Velt ple Uualh lpl, pepp lnpplpeke Btnaeenae epaepekuppeu velpeu. Vup Oeu plek peOll lu eluel Uualh pel Guutluulelluu ueltoual.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Puttleu ette BV-Uoupel lelel helu 6ep nup Qt Oekl enp Bnppteup henteu?
Ikobo: Bep lpl nuatenptlek pekvlella. Bp lpl vleklla, pepp vll lO Uelelulaleu Goulalelek peu Uoupelu, ple Oepplu uuu lnpplpekeu lOoulleu epkouala plup, helue Bleplal ketleu. Bep altl ulekl un tel Benlpekteup nup lletleu, ette enluoolpekeu Uoupel plup lu aevlppeO ZeQe epkouala. Vll Pllleu henteu enek elvep elu, epel ulet veulael etp tlekel. Vll plenekeu elue aeOelupeOe enluoolpeke Plleleale, nO uuu plepel Ppkoualahell veaenhuOOeu. lek peuhe, pepp pnupepheuetel Gtet Pekute peO enpllOOl. bp vllp elueu Nelloteu aepeu, elu BlualeOO. Bp alpl eupele Gnetteu, lu ZulpeOellhe, Geuepe nup pel 6uttlealuu. Veae, aeOelupeO Oekl eluenelpele Buelaleu en eleenaeu. Bep vllp ulekl eluteek tel pelael. Ppel lu lepeO Vuateeh pleehl elue Pkeuee.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Uoppl Bnllup Gllea etteu Pllell nO peu Plevll uelaeppeu?
Iukupuu: Ptte Gllpeu eelaeu, vle ep nO ple vekle Peeleknua plekl. ZeuekOet aekeu BeOltleu pnlek elu IlenOe, pep otoletlek ple vekle Plolhe nup Nnuelanua pel Peeleknua enleehpllual. Bep oepplell enek lelel aelepe.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Ble VPP nup Geuepe vutteu etp Bllllpleeleu eu Zltllololulehleu pel BV leltuekOeu. Pnek Uuupuu Hutlla?
Iukupuu: Bnllu kel plek ulekl unc lu Fluplekl ent ple Vhlelue uelhethntlell, puupelu enek, velt el peekle, el pehuoolvulael Zelu. Plellpeppeu pehuOOl el Oekl Zelu. Blue uuek euaele, aloQele Pttleue. Ble Zelu lpl tel plepe Pllnelluu pep BulOel. Ple kel GuOOeupllnhlnleu, peueu plek pllllpeke Ilnooeu nulelpletteu houueu, plek huulpluleleu. Bep Uelelulale Goulalelek velpe helue Ptleluellueu enptuleu vutteu en elvep, pep pelellp evlpllell, pep tnuhlluulell nup htele Ululeu kel.
VBUI PZ PGZZIP6: Ple kepeu vlepelkutl aeplukl, pep Oll pel BV uelelupelle Zuulpllteup-Bluluhutt enpenkepetu. Would you like to get help from Fel plek pep euaepleklp?
Iukupuu (teekl): Vutteu Ple lelel lelpoektlek pelepel lepeu? 6eue ekltlek, Zulpllteup houueu vll Oll anleO Vltteu nup aepnupeO Zeupekeuuelpleup topeu. Ppel ep tektl plek lu plepeO ZuOeul vllhtlek OekpeO eu, epel plepep IkeOe en lepeu.
