Women who are at risk of bone loss or osteoporosis in old age can benefit from prunes. That’s according to a new study in which researchers looked at the effects of fruit on it Bone health check. The study authors already knew that eating prunes or prunes is good for the gut. However, the results of the new study show that it can also benefit the bones.

Health benefits of peaches for osteoporosis in old age

In the current research, the authors found that prunes may help prevent or delay bone loss in postmenopausal women. This may be due to its ability to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress that lead to osteoporosis. In postmenopausal women, low estrogen levels can increase oxidative stress and inflammation. According to the researchers, this increases the risk of weak bones, which can lead to bone fractures. Additionally, including prunes in your diet can help protect bones by slowing or reversing this process. Osteoporosis in old age is a disease in which the bones become weak or fragile. According to researchers, bone loss is more common in women over the age of 50 or after menopause. This condition affects more than 200 million women worldwide and causes approximately nine million fractures each year.

According to researchers, fruits and vegetables rich in bioactive compounds such as phenols, flavonoids, and carotenoids can help protect against osteoporosis in old age. Prunes contain many nutritional benefits such as minerals, vitamin K, phenols, and fiber. All of which can help counteract some of the negative effects of aging. Eating 100 grams of prunes (about 10) daily for a year improved bone mineral density in the forearm and lower spine and reduced signs of bone turnover. Additionally, eating 50 or 100 grams of prunes daily for six months prevented loss of total bone mineral density and lowered TRAP-5b — a marker of bone resorption. Taken together, this study suggests that prunes may help reduce bone loss with age. The study authors plan to verify these findings with controlled research in the future.