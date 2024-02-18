Cough without a cold: 3 possible causes

When we hear a cough, we usually think of a cold first. But sometimes a cough occurs without any other symptoms of the disease. It becomes especially stressful when the urge to cough doesn't go away or when you have to constantly clear your throat. In this case it is important to know the reason Cough without a cold To exist. Here are 3 possible causes of persistent cough.

That's why you have to cough constantly – without a cold

Cough is often caused by a cold, flu, or coronavirus. If it's dry at first, it will become sticky as it ages. But sometimes the cough remains dry without any additional symptoms. instead of It tickles my throat constantly You must constantly clean your throat.

Hence, it is most likely not a typical cold symptom, but can have completely different causes. here 3 possible reasonsWhy you always have to cough:

1. You have an allergy

A chronic cough can be a symptom of an allergy. This often leads to other symptoms such as runny nose and itchy eyes. Occasionally VaccineThat is, small plant molecules are the cause. But there may also be an allergy to house dust behind it.

If allergies are not treated, symptoms can move from the upper respiratory tract to the internal respiratory tract over time. In the worst case, it becomes… Allergic asthma. If you suspect that allergies may be the cause of your cough, be sure to make an appointment with your doctor.

2. You suffer from asthma

Asthma is not always caused by allergies. others too External influences Such as cigarette smoke or pollutants can lead to coughing and other symptoms such as shortness of breath and wheezing. But physical predisposition and obesity can also promote non-allergic asthma.

The type in which dry cough occurs is known as 'variant cough asthma'. Symptoms occur especially at night. A medical test can be used to find out if you have asthma. It is better to contact a specialist.

3. You have to burp constantly

Not only do you have a cough without a cold, but you also have to burp frequently and have a sour taste in your mouth? Then you can under Reflux disease He suffers. Gastric juice flows back into the esophagus. This leads to symptoms such as heartburn, but also difficulty swallowing, a tickle in the throat and coughing. If these symptoms sound familiar to you, you should see your family doctor.

Conclusion: There are other causes of cough without a cold

Unfortunately, a cough without a cold can also mask other, more serious illnesses. If you suffer from this unexplained cough for a long time, please see a doctor.