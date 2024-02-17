Two former science ministers discuss research and the FPÖ

Maher: I would like to put it more dramatically: the future of the Republic is directly linked to the fact that there is a clear political commitment to basic and applied research. This is essential to our entire liberal system of the Western-style constitutional state. However, if scientific skepticism is manipulated politically and popularly, I am undermining this basic consensus. I have always been of the opinion that you can never spend enough on research, but during my time as Science Minister in the dispute over budget funding, I noticed that in the end the roundabouts are often more important than the research programme.