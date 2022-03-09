sport

Hockey – the third highest scorer in the history of the National Hockey League Ovechkin

March 9, 2022
Eileen Curry

“Of course it’s always good to hear landmarks and numbers like that. It’s great and as I always say, it’s so cool standing with names like that,” explained Ovechkin. “It’s fun. The boys are happy, the organization, very happy fans, my family. It’s a great moment,” the 36-year-old said after his double.

Ovechkin scored to make it 2:2 (34) and made the decision in the 59th minute with a goal in the empty net to make it 5:3. The veteran now has 36 goals in 56 games this season.

For the Dallas Stars with Carinthian forward Michael Ravel it was a 1:2 loss to the Nashville Predators after their last four wins. Dallas advanced through John Klingberg (41) and had a great opportunity to make it 2-0 through Ravel in the 53rd minute. But goalkeeper Jose Sarros saved his shot, and Ryan Johansen completed the counterattack 16 seconds later to make it 1-1 (54). Roman Jose (59) scored the winning goal for Nashville in the penultimate minute.

Tuesday National Hockey League results: Nashville Predators 2-1 Dallas Stars (with Raffles), New Jersey Devils 5-3 Colorado Avalanches, Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins 3-4 Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs 6- 4 Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings 2-9 Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues 1-4 Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild 5-2 New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets 7-4 Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks 8-3 Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames 4-5 Washington Capitals.

