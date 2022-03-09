Hockey – the third highest scorer in the history of the National Hockey League Ovechkin

“Of course it’s always good to hear landmarks and numbers like that. It’s great and as I always say, it’s so cool standing with names like that,” explained Ovechkin. “It’s fun. The boys are happy, the organization, very happy fans, my family. It’s a great moment,” the 36-year-old said after his double.

Ovechkin scored to make it 2:2 (34) and made the decision in the 59th minute with a goal in the empty net to make it 5:3. The veteran now has 36 goals in 56 games this season.

For the Dallas Stars with Carinthian forward Michael Ravel it was a 1:2 loss to the Nashville Predators after their last four wins. Dallas advanced through John Klingberg (41) and had a great opportunity to make it 2-0 through Ravel in the 53rd minute. But goalkeeper Jose Sarros saved his shot, and Ryan Johansen completed the counterattack 16 seconds later to make it 1-1 (54). Roman Jose (59) scored the winning goal for Nashville in the penultimate minute.

Tuesday National Hockey League results: Nashville Predators 2-1 Dallas Stars (with Raffles), New Jersey Devils 5-3 Colorado Avalanches, Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins 3-4 Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs 6- 4 Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings 2-9 Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues 1-4 Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild 5-2 New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets 7-4 Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks 8-3 Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames 4-5 Washington Capitals.