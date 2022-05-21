Hitman 3: IOI defines high system requirements for ray tracing

Hitman 3 stealth shooter (technical test) will receive support for ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and AMD FSR 1.0 on May 24 with patch 3.110. The two ultra-sampling modes are almost absolutely necessary, because the now-reported system requirements are difficult. There were already requirements for virtual reality in November.

Ideas and shadows go hand in hand with shorthand

Developer IO Interactive promises improved reflections and shadows for all areas of the game using ray tracing. The two options can be turned on individually, and the quality of the reflections can also be adjusted. Since ray tracing imposes very high hardware requirements, IO Interactive strongly recommends activating DLSS intelligent downsampling or Nvidia’s FSR 1.0 spatial downsampling. The latest FSR 2.0 with a temporary component is not available.

Like Now posting system requirements It reveals, gamers must have at least an AMD Radeon 6600 XT or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super if they want to experience Full HD ray tracing and with average reflection quality. The demands on the processor are even higher. IO Interactive calls AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500X or Intel Core i5-10600k as a minimum. Additionally, DLSS or FSR must be enabled in the respective performance mode.

Even WQHD wants a leading GPU

However, if the requirements are increased to higher graphical balance modes, 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution and high reflection quality, then the developer calls for high-end hardware. It is recommended to use a Radeon R9 6900 XT – AMD’s most powerful gaming graphics card – or a GeForce RTX 3070. In addition, the computing power of a Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i7-10700k must be available.

However, IO Interactive does not disclose the refresh rates that can be achieved in the two example configurations. There’s also no info on recommended hardware for the 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution – but ultimately there’s no room for improvement with the WQHD recommendations.