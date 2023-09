Morgan Stanley recommends Apple, McDonald’s, Visa and more. Caspar Benson/Getty Images

Investors aren’t worried about a recession, but a soft landing is far from certain. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson knows that investors want to make safe bets while still making profits. He believes defensive growth stocks, especially in the industrials and energy sectors, are a good place to start.

