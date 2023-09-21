Rupert Murdoch retires from news

Rupert Murdoch. (archive photo)Image: Cornerstone

Powerful media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of US Fox Group and publishing company News Corp. behind. The 92-year-old announced that he wants to hand over management to his son, Lachlan, on Thursday, according to Fox News.

“I am writing to inform you that I have decided to move to the position of Chairman Emeritus at Fox & News,” Murdoch wrote to employees, according to his own anchor. There has been speculation for years about his departure, which could involve potential changes in the company’s management.

“For my entire career, I’ve been dealing with news and ideas every day, and nothing is going to change that. “But now is the right time for me to take on other roles,” Murdoch continued. His son will continue to manage both companies.

Murdoch, born in 1931, began building his global media empire when he was 22, with a newspaper in his native Australia. At tabloids like The Sun, he relied relentlessly on sensationalist journalism, and with channels like Fox News he later focused on political opinion making, also seen as a forerunner of Donald Trump.

Murdoch had already expanded his media empire into the United States in the 1970s. In addition to the Fox group, the portfolio now also includes the New York Post and The Sun newspapers in Great Britain and the American financial newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Murdoch’s close ties to power and ability to harness the political elite to advance his interests are legendary. “Republicans originally thought that Fox was working for us. Now we realize that we are working for Fox,” David Frum, a speechwriter for former US President George W.