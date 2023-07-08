Here’s what you need to know about the British Grand Prix

Formula 1 is running smoothly. After the race in Austria comes the British Grand Prix – the home race for Mercedes.

In a sense, Formula 1 is coming home this weekend: the first race in its history took place at the Silverstone circuit in 1950 with Giuseppe Farina winning in an Alfa Romeo. Of course, the circuit was slightly different at the former Royal Air Force base, and the British Grand Prix moved around from time to time, but since 1987 Silverstone, with its famous Copps, Maggots and Becketts corners, has hosted the formula. Every year 1. This year the “Home of British Motor Racing” is enjoying its 10th World Championship round of the season.

Who wins?

Who should win if not the unstoppable Max Verstappen in his Red Bull powerhouse? If you’re leading in Austria and you’ve got new tires on the last lap to get an extra point for the fastest lap of the race, you don’t really have to think about who could be a danger to you. However: Silverstone is not the favorite track for the soon-to-be three-time world champion, Verstappen has won only twice so far: the Grand Prix in 2020 and the Sprint in 2021.

What’s in it for Lewis Hamilton?

The record world champion is also a record holder in his own sport. Lewis Hamilton won eight times, and the start-finish straight was renamed the Hamilton Straight in his honour. Despite the poor performance at Spielberg, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff announced Silverstone’s reason for optimism. “You owe Hamilton an eighth world title,” Wolff said. A podium at Silverstone would at least be a start. The last of Hamilton’s 103 Grand Prix victories was a year and a half ago.

What can Nico Hulkenberg do?

Probably not much, as Haas’ race pace is pretty low. In practice and qualifying, Hülkenberg reliably impresses in good times, and once the red lights go out at the start, it’s all about competitiveness. 15. , was a snapshot. It’s hard to imagine Hulkenberg’s incredible 190 Formula 1 races ending at Silverstone of all places without a podium finish.

How was last year?

Last year’s race was overshadowed by a serious crash involving Guanyu Zhou in his Alfa Romeo. Immediately after the start, the Chinese were pulled out of turmoil by George Russell, going uphill through a gravel bed and then rolling several times. The bolt landed behind the tire wall, with only a metal fence separating the car from the spectators. After a long break, Carlos Sainz won his first Formula 1 race, followed by Sergio Perez and Hamilton.

What’s the deal with Brad Pitt?

It has been known for a long time that a new film about Formula 1 is coming out. One of the main roles belongs to Brad Pitt, the American actor himself will be behind the wheel of a modified Formula 2 car at Silverstone. Film work involving Hamilton and other drivers is said to take place between official sessions.

And otherwise?

The driver carousel for 2024 is slowly gaining momentum. Mercedes is still a big unknown, with neither Hamilton nor George Russell officially confirmed beyond 2023. As is often the case, the poker carousel slows down a bit with Hamilton. Will he stay? is he going All involved have promised for weeks that everything is a matter of form, with Hamilton repeatedly pledging his loyalty to Mercedes, but nothing is ready to be decided just yet. Alfa Romeo (Valtteri Bottas, Cho Guanyu), Haas (Kevin Magnussen) and Alfa Douri (Yuki Tsunoda, Nike de Vries) have some question marks behind them. At Williams it could be tight for Logan Sargent, with only Alexander Alban set.