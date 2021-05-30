Here he explores the bear that was rescued Gambolina Arosa for the first time

it’s time! The rescued Gambolina bear was allowed to explore its new home in Arosa for the first time on Saturday.
Gambolina has got a new home since early December. The 11-year-old is permitted to go to Arosa Bear Sanctuary The remainder of their lives are bears Enjoy. Today, Saturday, she can explore its outdoor area for the first time and breathe the fresh air of the Arosa Mountains.
The first recordings show how bears are carefully exploring their new habitat. She had a lot of first try AnxietyDr. Hans Schmid, Scientific Director of the Arosa Bear Reserve.
Then it works the second time! Jambolina goes straight to the bathroom to see Water To spray around.
From the circus bear to the gourmet bear Bündner
The fate of the bear affected the whole of Switzerland. For years, Jambolina was kept in a small cage in Ukraine and used as a circus bear. But then it was finally allowed to travel 2,400 kilometers in the winter of 2020 In the Graubünden Mountains for travel.
The journey from Ukraine via Poland to Germany and Austria to Switzerland took four days. A team from animal welfare organization Vier Pfoten organized the transfer of the eleven-year-old lady.
She now lives in Arosa with Amelia and Memo in a huge indoor and outdoor barn. Napa, the first inhabitant of the bear sanctuary, died about a month ago. Former Serbian circus bearWho was suffering from epilepsy, he is 14 years old.
