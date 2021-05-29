New data protection rules – Whatsapp is backing down again

Facebook’s chat service does not penalize Whatsapp users who do not accept the new data protection regulations.

No consequences for users: Whatsapp on the smartphone. (Archive image) Agence France-Presse / Endranil Mukherjee

At the moment, Whatsapp users will have no consequences if they do not agree to the new data protection provisions of the chat service. A Facebook spokesperson said on Friday that there are no plans currently to restrict their jobs on the tech blogs “The Next Web” and “The Verge.”

Whatsapp wants to clarify this after consulting with authorities and experts. Instead, these users will be reminded to update from time to time.

Whatsapp put new data protection regulations into effect about two weeks ago. He stated that users who do not agree to the update are at risk of gradually losing important functions after a few weeks of warnings.

No more data transfer to Facebook

“There are currently no plans to provide these reminders permanently or to limit the app’s functionality,” says Whatsapp’s Questions and Answers about the new provisions.

According to previous announcements, users should lose access to their chat list over time, as explained by Whatsapp in a blog entry. First of all, you should still be able to accept incoming audio and video calls and use notifications to reply to chat messages. After a few more weeks, Whatsapp will not send calls or messages to their smartphones, she said.

Whatsapp has always confirmed that the update does not include any additional data transfer to Facebook. The changes are primarily about creating better ways to communicate with companies.

