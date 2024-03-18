Heatwave in Brazil: The temperature in Rio de Janeiro feels like it's over 62 degrees

– The temperature in Rio de Janeiro was seen at over 62 degrees A weeks-long heat wave in Brazil has sent temperatures soaring to record levels in Rio de Janeiro.

Scorching heat: People cool off in the sea in Rio de Janeiro. Photography: Tercio Teixeira (AFP)

According to the weather service, the expected temperature in the capital at times exceeded 62 degrees Celsius on Sunday (local time). For its part, the city administration appealed to its six million residents: “Avoid staying for a long time in the sun. drink a lot of water.”

According to the meteorological service, a temperature of 62.3 degrees was measured on Sunday in the Guaratiba region west of the capital, where there are mainly huge slums. This was the highest value since records began in 2014. The actual maximum temperature in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday was 42 degrees.

The perceived temperature corresponds to the temperature perceived by the human body, and in addition to the actual air temperature, it also takes into account humidity.

AFP/BASH

