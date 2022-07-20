Heat over 400m hurdles – Geiger for the first time in the World Cup semi-finals

Thanks to a solid time, the 22-year-old from eastern Switzerland reached the semi-finals at the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene.

Jasmine Geiger reached the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time. The 22-year-old from eastern Switzerland put in a solid showing at Hayward Field. The 2017 European Under-20 Champion set the second fastest time of her career in the 400m hurdles in 55.90 seconds. Geiger finished fifth in the first half, which was won by world record holder and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin (USA) and thanks to her solid time, the young Swiss could hope for one of the four lucky losers, but she had to be patient. Only when the fifth round was completed were their qualification for the World Cup semi-finals certain.

Giger was so happy to jump into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time, even if she didn’t really believe in it after the run. “I felt fast, but it wasn’t all right.”

On Thursday night Swiss time, Geiger gets a chance to do better. Then the semi-finals on the program in Eugene.

World Athletics Championships in Eugene



