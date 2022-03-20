Harry ignores Prince Philip’s memorial service: aristocrat makes bad assumptions

Duke is said to want to return to the UK with his wife Megan and their two children, but did not feel “safe” without police protection. In January of this year, it was announced that Harry wanted to go to court to seek police protection while on his way to Great Britain. His lawyers, however, explained that without police protection when traveling to Great Britain, the family would take “the greatest personal risk”.

Robert Jobson did not believe that Harry was reluctant to pay tribute to Prince Philip for fear of his safety. He suspects that the Lord of Sussex is avoiding reunion with his royal family in light of his planned memorial.

“So I don’t really think so. I think he’s going to publish a book about the future queen’s wife, the Cornwall Duchess, talking rudely and inevitably causing trouble between him and her father. Maybe he’s worried. About that,” the aristocrat speculates.

Last year, Prince Harry announced the publication of a book describing the “ups and downs, mistakes, lessons learned” so far in his life. However, it is believed that Harry’s book will reveal many details about the royal family, which they would like to cover up.