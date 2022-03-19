Charlottetown (Canada) mosque expansion expected to be completed by Ramadan

Tehran (IQNA) – The expansion of the mosque in Prince Edward Island (Canada) Charlottetown is expected to be completed on April 2, the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Najam Sishti, president of the Prince Edward Island Muslim Association, said the new unit would expand the prayer room and accommodate several classrooms in the basement.

Kovit said both the lack of space and restrictions on assembling made it difficult for everyone to get space.

he said; “More people can attend meetings now, especially on Fridays. Half the people prayed outside, and even in winter, they put their prayer rugs in the snow.

Sisti had said that both classes and events could be held at the mosque instead of the rented community room.

He said: “Now there are more programs for children. I hope there will be several projects for women running in the common room below.

One of the final steps is the prayer rug taking place this week. (Source: cbc.ca)

3478217