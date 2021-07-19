sport

Hamburger SV has had an incredible shirt collapse

July 19, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/7

    HSV defeated Basel last Saturday with a correctly printed jersey at home 1-0.

  • 2/7

    A new shipment of away team jerseys should arrive by August 28…

  • 6/7

    HSV head coach Tim Walter hasn’t lost any of his four Test matches with his team.

  • 7/7

    Final preparations are underway. Next Friday, HSV will start its second Bundesliga season with an away match against Schalke 04.

T-shirt displays make fans’ hearts beat faster for the first time before the start of the season. In Hamburg, the new home shirt has already passed the baptism of fire. Last Saturday in the 1-0 win over Basel, the jersey celebrated its debut. This will also be used outside in the next few weeks. The reason makes the fans shake their heads. The blue and black shirt has already been delivered but with the wrong sponsor on the chest. Instead of “Orthomol” there were letters of the old sponsor “Emirates”.

Not the first mistake

Posted: 07/19/2021 , 55 minutes ago

Last update: July 19, 2021, 54 minutes ago

READ  Villarreal won the European League after a thrilling penalty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *