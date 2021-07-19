Hamburger SV has had an incredible shirt collapse

T-shirt displays make fans’ hearts beat faster for the first time before the start of the season. In Hamburg, the new home shirt has already passed the baptism of fire. Last Saturday in the 1-0 win over Basel, the jersey celebrated its debut. This will also be used outside in the next few weeks. The reason makes the fans shake their heads. The blue and black shirt has already been delivered but with the wrong sponsor on the chest. Instead of “Orthomol” there were letters of the old sponsor “Emirates”.
Not the first mistake
HSV escapes horror. For the first time, the Hafenstadters are also required to wear the home jersey on overseas trips. With FC Schalke and St. Pauli, the teams are waiting for the first two overseas trips that differ enough in the colors of their jerseys from those in Hamburg. Adidas wants to send a new shipment to northern Germany by August 28 – the right sponsor should be there.
The people of Hamburg are accustomed to getting rid of the disasters of the recent past. In November, right-back Jean Giamera (26) wore an incorrectly printed T-shirt with Jaimera. (tusk)
