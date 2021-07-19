Hamburger SV has had an incredible shirt collapse

T-shirt displays make fans’ hearts beat faster for the first time before the start of the season. In Hamburg, the new home shirt has already passed the baptism of fire. Last Saturday in the 1-0 win over Basel, the jersey celebrated its debut. This will also be used outside in the next few weeks. The reason makes the fans shake their heads. The blue and black shirt has already been delivered but with the wrong sponsor on the chest. Instead of “Orthomol” there were letters of the old sponsor “Emirates”.