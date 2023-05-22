Halo Infinite: Finally: Infection Mode is coming to the current version!

Overall, Halo Infinite didn’t live up to the high expectations, but 343 Industries is still trying to tease many action franchise fans about the title. This should now work as well with the casualty mode, which should come last in the current installment of the series.

Infection mode is one of the most popular and popular modes in the Halo series – and it has been for many years. So it was all the more surprising that Halo Infinite, which is still updated, has done without this game mode and hasn’t received it yet – but the focus was on ‘so far’.

343 Industries finally has some understanding and is finally bringing infection mode to the current action game in the hit series – this has been taking a long time since the original release in November 2021. However, the wait will not be long, because from June 20, infection mode will be included In the title with the fourth season of the game; That was now across Twitter announce.

Infection is a pvp zombie mode. A team of infected people compete against the Spartans and must also infect them over the course of the round. However, the goal of the other team is to survive for a long time without getting infected with such an infection and escaping from zombies to such an extent. The mod has proven itself in the past and has been well received by the community. However, in Halo Infinite there are quite a few innovations, because the focus is now on a hostile takeover of artificial intelligence, which should give it more depth and excitement.

Overall, Microsoft, along with 343 Industries, wants to bring significantly more consistency to the Halo Infinite season schedule than has been the case thus far. Some of the seasonal updates have needed a lot of time to actually be released; The third season has recently been delayed on a relatively large scale.