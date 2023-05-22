Messaging service: Whatsapp provides editing functionality – 20 minutes

Al-Mersal Service Users have been asking for it for years – Whatsapp brings a new functionality More than two billion people around the world use WhatsApp Messenger every day. The development team now wants to introduce the long-awaited message editing function. published May 22, 2023 at 7:32 pm

With this infographic, the Whatsapp team explains the editing function, which will be activated for all users in the next few weeks. WhatsApp It will soon be possible to correct misspellings or add additional content within up to 15 minutes after sending a message. IMAGO/Images only To edit a message, tap and hold the respective message. Then select the “Modify” option in the menu that appears. IMAGO / René Trout Edited messages are marked as such and show the recipient the note “Edited”. The feature should be available in the coming weeks. IMAGO/Images only

Whatsapp is rolling out a new feature soon.

With the new update, it will be possible to edit sent messages afterwards.

However, processing will not be possible until a maximum of 15 minutes after submission.

Whatsapp will soon introduce a new feature users It later enables you to edit your sent messages. Mark Zuckerberg has an edit feature on his Facebook page for WhatsApp messages announce.

Within up to 15 minutes after sending the message, spelling errors should be corrected soon or additional content added.

The lead time is 15 minutes

To edit a message, tap and hold the respective message. Then select the “Modify” option in the menu that appears. However, after 15 minutes have passed, this functionality is no longer available.

Edited messages are marked as such and show the recipient the note “Edited”. However, they do not gain insight into the history of the changes. According to Whatsapp, patched messages remain end-to-end encrypted. The functionality will be available to all Whatsapp users in the coming weeks.

Whatsapp announced another new feature just last week, and it is hidden and Block chats. Since then, conversations can be protected with a device password, fingerprint, or face scan.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

View comments