Half-naked women attack deer carcasses

A terrible incident is said to have happened in Canada. Two half-naked women are said to have attacked the carcass of a dead deer.

Two Canadians captured the terrifying images on their game camera. After Corinia Stanhope and her grandfather found a dead deer in the Powell River in British Columbia, Canada, they set up a camera to see if it would attract other wildlife.

In fact: camera recordings show many animals. But they show two half-naked women tampering with the corpse. “They arrived about ten minutes after sunset. They dispersed. They looked like they were wearing wigs. It looked like one had blonde hair underneath,” Stanhope told Kennedy News & Media. The news site first reported the incident.

Rumors of division in the town

Then the women started picking up the corpse. “You can’t really see it in the footage, but the hoof was up to her mouth. I don’t know if she kissed it, sniffed it or ate it,” Stanhope continued.