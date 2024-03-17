March 17, 2024

Great Britain – Wales has its first black head of government

Jordan Lambert March 17, 2024 2 min read

Britain's Wales has its first black leader. After his election victory, Vaughan Gething, 50, said he was 'honoured to be the first black leader of a European country'.

Britain's Wales has its first black leader. After his election victory, Vaughan Gething said on Saturday that he was “honored to be the first black president of a European country”. The 50-year-old is expected to be sworn in as Welsh Prime Minister on Wednesday. Mark Drakeford, the previous incumbent, announced his resignation in December.

“Today we open a new chapter in the history of our nation. The history we are writing together,” Gething told members of his Labor Party in the Welsh capital Cardiff after his election victory.

The Labor leader in the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, attributed great historical significance to Gething's upcoming inauguration. “His appointment as First Minister for Wales, the first black leader of the United Kingdom, will be a historic moment that will testify to the progress and values ​​of modern Wales,” Starmer said.

Gething was born in Zambia, South Africa, to a white man from Wales and a Zambian woman. After his inauguration, three of the four heads of government of the British territories of the country will be non-white politicians: the head of the Scottish government, Hamza Yousaf, the son of Pakistani immigrants, and the head of government of England and Great Britain. Rishi Sunak is of Indian origin.

In Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Michelle O'Neill, who has been in office since early February, has made history by becoming the first Irish nationalist to hold the post.

See also  Great Britain: Deportations Continue - Comment

Home page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New Labor leadership in Wales: Vaughan Gething makes history

March 16, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Weather: Hail and snow keep America in suspense

March 16, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Canadian Winters: Why Are They So Cold?

March 16, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Bananas with fungal infection: Australia allows GMO varieties – News

March 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Quarter-final against Bale – Malgin makes the difference: ZSC starts the qualifiers with a win – Sport

March 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Housing with its own design language

March 17, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Great Britain – Wales has its first black head of government

March 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert