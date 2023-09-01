Alain Bosse at the Hyatt Regency Mains: A Culinary Journey to Canada

A special kind of taste journey awaits food lovers and seafood lovers alike. Hotel Hyatt Regency Mainz. Guest Chef Alain Bosse, known as “The Guild Chef,” brings the pure beauty of Canada’s nature and the flavors of North America’s East Coast to guests’ plates.

On Thursday (August 31, 2023), the star chef showed off his skills at a press dinner at the Hyatt Regency Mains.

The culinary experience is characterized by a wide variety of seafood that stimulates the palate and opens the heart. Known for regional produce from local lakes, forests and meadows – from scallops to lobster to crab – Alain Bossé creates authentic creations that capture the soul of Canada.

Guild Chef Menu:

The elegant menu began with oysters, served in an apple-shallot vinaigrette. The salty sea water of the oyster and the crisp freshness of the apple combine to create a delicious melody that dances on the tongue. As an accompaniment, Alain Bossé served a Bloody Mary shot that stimulated the senses with its spicy spice.

The second course, grilled scallops, was a tribute to the delicate nuances of seafood. With Blueberry Bacon Jam, the sweet berry and smoky aromas of bacon meld into a delicious whole. The marigolds not only added color but also added freshness, while the onion gave a refreshing kick.

The third course presented snow crab poutine in a completely new way. Tender crab met robust sweet potatoes, while green tomatoes brought a refreshing acidity. Herbs completed this dish, which was both familiar and surprising.

For the fourth course, guests at Bellpepper Restaurant awaited a majestic ½ lobster presentation. The miso hollandaise hugged the lobster with its creamy warmth, while the citrus added a gentle freshness. Passepierre evoked the sound of seaweed waves, and Alain coleslaw provided a sweet balance of crunch and acidity.

To top things off, the chef served up a cider caramel apple, which was a sweet temptation. The combination of juicy apples and caramel created a play of contrasts. The marzipan mousse enveloped the senses in a soft sweetness, while the hint of dark chocolate and whiskey made this dessert a truly sophisticated finish.

Immerse yourself in a culinary journey filled with ocean magic and Canadian flair

The salty scent of the Atlantic air permeates the dishes created by Alain Bosse with passion and a touch of Canadian joie de vivre. Inspired by his heritage as an Acadian Canadian and his experiences from around the world, Bose’s cuisine carries a message of Canadian happiness. He passionately shares his philosophy of “Buy Local, Enjoy Local”.

It’s not just the guests’ taste buds that are impressed Alain Bosses Cooking is magic, but companies, wedding parties and events benefit from his expertise. His trademarks are not just delicate dishes, but his Scottish kilt.

Immerse yourself in a culinary journey of maritime magic and Canadian flair at Hyatt Regency Mains, where Alain Bosse brings the essence of Canada to your plate. Let yourself be enchanted by aromas and stories and experience the magic of the seas up close.