Entry into Great Britain: Hotel Quarantine in 30 Countries

The UK is changing its isolation regulations after arrival: mandatory hotel quarantine applies to travelers from some of the “Red List” countries.

“Red List” of entry requirements

The infection rate in Great Britain remains tense and the UK still wants to avoid a major increase in coronavirus cases, so that stricter entry regulations are in place again. In the future some visitors must For ten days of quarantine in a hotel in the United Kingdom Accommodation.

The new regulations were implemented using the so-called “The Red ListThis determines whether travelers have to quarantine in a hotel. Until now, they were on the “red list.” 30 different countries, Including for example Brazil, Portugal and South AfricaIt was recently classified as a variable virus area by the Robert Koch Institute.

Tourist trips are not possible

Tourist travel to the UK is currently largely banned, and the updated entry rule mainly affects UK citizens or people with British citizenship. If they or other travelers are in one of the countries on the “Red List” and have entered Great Britain, they will Received at the relevant airport Then to prof Government provided housing Brought. Passengers have to pay for these themselves.

Besides the Quarantine commitment All visitors to the UK are also required to provide evidence of a Negative crown testsNot more than three days upon arrival. A must for travelers from Germany, too Register online. The new virus type, which has also been detected in Great Britain, among other countries, is currently leading to travel restrictions. The German Foreign Ministry warns against making unnecessary tourist trips to Great Britain.