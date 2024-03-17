Curling World Cup in Canada: Switzerland extends dream streak

– The Swiss are expanding their dream series Silvana Trinzoni's side start the World Championships in Sydney with two wins.

Unbeaten World Cup match since 2021: Skip Silvana Trinzoni Photo: Keystone

The number looks terrifying: 38. How many games in a row have CC Aarau Women won in World Championships? After four gold medals in a row in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, they now open the title matches in Sydney, Canada, after winning 7-4 against their final opponent South Korea two years ago. The Swiss led 3-1 at the end of the third and led 6-2 in the seventh, and the Asians gave up after the ninth.

They continued the same in the second game as well. Against the USA, the Swiss fell behind 2-0 at the start but turned it around without any problems and eventually won the game convincingly 10-3.

Next up are Estonia on Sunday evening (11pm CET).

