Back to the big world after Brexit

After leaving the European Union, Great Britain wants to arm its nuclear weapons, act as the global defender of democracy and head to Asia. But turning away from Europe is forcing the government to take a gentler path toward China than many conservatives would like.

With the proliferation of aircraft carriers in the Indian Ocean, Great Britain celebrates a global presence after Brexit. Rob Arnold / Imago

Since the fall of the British Empire, exemplified by the Suez Crisis in 1956, and its accession to European society, Great Britain has recognized its geopolitical role as a transatlantic link: the country has seen itself as the most loyal ally of the United States and Europe. Actor who was reflected in the influence of London both in Washington and was also beneficial in Brussels. With Brexit, which was definitely sealed at the start of the year, the United Kingdom abandoned that role, and the Brexit slogan “Global Britain” appeared to be an expression of imperial nostalgia rather than a specific plan. On Tuesday, the Boris Johnson government released a new foreign policy strategy designed to breathe life into the slogan of “Global Britain”. The basic message from 100-page fine paper, Which is the largest foreign policy reorganization since the end of the Cold War: Great Britain does not shut itself down after Brexit, but rather wants to build on its historical role as a maritime state and a “global power for good,” as Johnson made clear in the House of Commons.