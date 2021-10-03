Great Britain: Truck driver shortage – Deutsche Bahn recommends rail transport

Ads

Ads

Mainz. Deutsche Bahn uses the shortage of truck drivers in Great Britain to advertise freight rail transportation.

Shipping subsidiary DB Cargo addressed Britons with an unusual letter on Friday. “To everyone affected: A train driver can replace up to 52 truck drivers,” the English-language subsidiary Deutsche Bahn wrote on its official Twitter account.

Ads

The severe shortage of drivers currently has dire consequences on the island: long queues form in front of gas stations that are still open, many tanker trucks cannot deliver on time. Supermarket shelves also remained partially empty.

about this subject Criminals rescued in a fuel crisis? British Deputy Prime Minister with an unusual idea

In the future, EU citizens will need a passport to enter the UK

Great Britain’s fuel crisis: London does not want to treat Brexit as an engine

Ads

Many drivers from Eastern Europe have left the country during the pandemic. Strict post-Brexit entry rules ensure that many do not return. The government now hopes to remedy the situation with short-term visas for several thousand drivers until Christmas.