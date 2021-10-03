Top News

Great Britain: Truck driver shortage – Deutsche Bahn recommends rail transport

October 3, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Mainz. Deutsche Bahn uses the shortage of truck drivers in Great Britain to advertise freight rail transportation.

Shipping subsidiary DB Cargo addressed Britons with an unusual letter on Friday. “To everyone affected: A train driver can replace up to 52 truck drivers,” the English-language subsidiary Deutsche Bahn wrote on its official Twitter account.

The severe shortage of drivers currently has dire consequences on the island: long queues form in front of gas stations that are still open, many tanker trucks cannot deliver on time. Supermarket shelves also remained partially empty.

Many drivers from Eastern Europe have left the country during the pandemic. Strict post-Brexit entry rules ensure that many do not return. The government now hopes to remedy the situation with short-term visas for several thousand drivers until Christmas.

