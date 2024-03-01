Great Britain: Prime Minister Sunak has called for the country to unite against terrorists

ARCHIVE – Great Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to reporters during a visit to Houghton Academy. Photo: Ian Forsyth/AP/dpa Keystone

Following a rise in anti-Semitic crime and attacks on Muslims, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for a united fight against extremists. In recent months, peaceful rallies have often been hijacked by small hate groups, Sunak said Friday outside his official residence in Downing Street. Islamists and right-wing extremists tried to poison the mind and destroy hope and faith.

The leader of the Conservative government called on the police to accompany the rallies, but only to take action if necessary. He will increase support for deterrence programs and take steps to prevent the entry of people who would “undermine this country”. Anyone living in Great Britain on a visa and spreading hate will “lose their right to be here”.

Commentators said the fact that Sunak delivered his speech with the famous door in front of his official residence reinforced the urgency of his speech. This venue is actually used to speak at significant national events.

Since the Islamist Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the number of anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim crimes in the UK has risen sharply. A candidate with a strong anti-Israel stance won a parliamentary by-election in the northern English city of Rochdale on Thursday.

SDA