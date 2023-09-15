Great Britain: Millionaire Explains Lifestyle: “Get Out or Die”

Former British bus driver Peter Lavery has won €12 million in the lottery. But after partying too much, the 61-year-old had to hit the brakes.

He was 34 when his life suddenly changed completely. Former British bus driver Peter Lavery won more than £10.2 million – the equivalent of €12 million – in the lottery in May 1996. Then he quit his job and started a life of super rich. But now he is pulling the emergency brake, British newspapers “The Sun” and “Daily Mirror” reported.

Lavery is still living in wealth, which sets him apart from many other lottery millionaires. He still lives with his wife Vico and three dogs in a villa in Belfast – an area where many professional footballers apparently live. Their house has five bedrooms, three living rooms and a garden full of ornaments. His house also has a bar that can seat 160 people.

Lavery also has a collection of over 300 Swarovski crystal pieces, including various animals and figurines. “I had to stop buying them because I had no place to put them,” he was quoted as saying by British news site The Mirror.

The alcohol problem has become worse

The former bus driver showed good business skills, buying properties across Belfast and setting up foundations. But while Lavery has done well, he reveals that he’s now cut back on certain areas of his life.

Lavery often flew on vacation and had long party nights with friends since he won the lottery. Lavery spent a lot of money on Jaguars, Bentleys and some four-wheelers.

But on his 40th birthday, his health took a turn for the worse. He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and the doctor told him to give up his “party animal lifestyle,” The Mirror wrote. The lottery billionaire explained: “I don’t drink every day, but when I do I don’t want to go home, that’s nothing to be proud of.”

According to his own statements, he realized that if he continued like this, he would soon be gone. Lavery continued: “I must stop or die.”