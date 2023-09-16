Day: After deadly dog ​​attack: Great Britain wants to ban American XL Bullis

The American Bully is available in different sizes. The XL dog will soon be banned in Great Britain. (Photo: Image Alliance / Zoonar)

A fatal incident involving dogs shocked people in Great Britain and now has legal consequences for dog owners of a certain breed: two American XL bullies were attacked yesterday. At Stonall, near Birmingham One Man. He died of his injuries. This is not the first incident where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to ban the possession of American XL bullies. “The American XL bully is dangerous to our communities, especially our children,” the Conservative government leader said in a video message. But it is not so easy, because race Not yet legally defined in Great Britain. It comes first, Sunak said.

The The Dog Control Alliance spawned several animal welfare associations Not a fan of the step: a Banning certain breeds is not the answer Be. Taking action against “irresponsible breeding, breeding and ownership” is critical.