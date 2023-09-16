An emotional Murray missed his grandmother’s funeral

Andy Murray leads Great Britain to Davis Cup quarter-finals Together with his British teammates, they defeated Switzerland.

It was an emotional affair for the former world number one as he thrashed Swiss Leandro Reidy 6:7 (7:9), 6:4, 6:4 in Manchester.

“Today is a difficult day for me, today is my grandmother’s funeral. “I’m sorry for my family that I can’t be there, but Grandma, this is for you,” he explained emotionally after the game.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic also took Serbia to the next round five days after winning the US Open. The 36-year-old defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fogina 6:3, 6:4 and took a decisive 2-0 lead against Spain in Valencia. Laszlo Djere had earlier won against Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6:4, 6:4.

This is Djokovic’s first Davis Cup appearance since losing in the semifinals against Croatia in 2021. Last weekend he won the 24th Grand Slam title of his career in New York.

“I’m on cloud nine with everything that’s happened recently on the tennis court,” Djokovic said: “Playing for Serbia, for my country, is something completely different. It’s a big responsibility and a big pressure, but it’s a privilege and an honor.

With Sports Information Service (SID)