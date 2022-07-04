Great Britain laughs and jeers at her Wimbledon match

Tony Poland | 07/04/2022, 6:45 PM

Cliff Richard sang “Summer Holiday” at Wimbledon

A performance for Cliff Richards at the world famous Wimbledon tennis tournament has gone terribly wrong. The British music icon smashes his cult hit “Summer Holiday” and then collects the taunts and vices.

July 3 marks the 100th anniversary of Center Court, the most famous tennis court in the world. British singing dinosaur Cliff Richard serenaded her on her birthday. The 81-year-old, who became the first pop star to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II (96) in 1995, encouraged the audience to sing along to her 1963 hit “Summer Holiday”.

The singer would prefer to leave his spontaneous performance behind, because very few viewers on their home television sets were interested in a short acapella interlude. The singer wore extra clothes based on fashion.

Cliff Richard: Horror Show at Center Court

The seventh day of the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament began with a ceremony. Center Court, known as the “Holy Lawn,” was honored as part of the 100th anniversary celebration. Sir Cliff Richard, an ardent tennis fan, was one of the well-wishers.

I’m old enough to remember when Sue Barker was Cliff Richard’s beard.pic.twitter.com/XMWuYzyK1T — Condition Red (@conditionred7) July 3, 2022

The British music legend performed his world hit “Summer Holiday” live from the Royal Box, while the entire party was broadcast on the BBC. It has been a regular occurrence over the past few years for the chart-topping singer to entertain fans at Wimbledon when play was interrupted by rain. Only then was the roof closed



Banter and banter on social media

Unlike at the stadium, Sir Cliff Richard’s mini-song in the living room didn’t really create a mood. “I thought the purpose of the £75m retractable roof at Wimbledon was to avoid Cliff Richard’s singalongs…” one user quipped on Twitter.

“If Wimbledon are wondering why ticket sales have collapsed this year, they should be wondering why Cliff Richard is still being asked to sing a song that charted 59 years ago,” summed up another observer.

“Cliff Richard at Wimbledon was an absolute abomination. It was bad for the first time,” said one disappointed fan. One might even have broken his blinker box. “Wimbledon kicked Cliff Richard out singing Summer Holiday, now I have to get a new TV.”

I’ve been making fun of Cliff Richard for forty years. His age has nothing to do with it. All to do with him being a humorless, holy creep that makes my skin crawl. — Graham Short MMXXII (@malaconotus) July 4, 2022

The fashion-forward hit singer

Cliff Richard’s bad comments couldn’t have been because of his outfit. The third most successful artist in Great Britain after Elvis Presley († 1977) and the Beatles, wore an elegant suit emblazoned with the famous purple and green stripes of the Wimbledon tournament.

The dress was adorned with gold buttons, and the national hero wore it over a crisp white shirt. With a red rose in her lap, the hitmaker completed her look and wore her auburn locks in a sleek side part.

By: Richard has sold over 250 million records worldwide. He is the only artist in the world to have six consecutive top 10 hits.

In December 1999, he scored his 14th and final UK No. 1 hit with “Millennium Prayer”.