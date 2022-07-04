Top News

Great Britain laughs and jeers at her Wimbledon match

July 5, 2022
Jordan Lambert
Tony Poland | 07/04/2022, 6:45 PM

Cliff Richard sang “Summer Holiday” at Wimbledon

Photo: IMAGO / Shutterstock

A performance for Cliff Richards at the world famous Wimbledon tennis tournament has gone terribly wrong. The British music icon smashes his cult hit “Summer Holiday” and then collects the taunts and vices.

July 3 marks the 100th anniversary of Center Court, the most famous tennis court in the world. British singing dinosaur Cliff Richard serenaded her on her birthday. The 81-year-old, who became the first pop star to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II (96) in 1995, encouraged the audience to sing along to her 1963 hit “Summer Holiday”.

The singer would prefer to leave his spontaneous performance behind, because very few viewers on their home television sets were interested in a short acapella interlude. The singer wore extra clothes based on fashion.

