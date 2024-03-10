Great Britain: Celebrity Big Brother: Princess Kate's uncle has been evicted

They should breathe a sigh of relief in the royal family. Princess Kate's uncle is leaving the TV show “Celebrity Big Brother”. On the show he was also asked about his niece's current whereabouts.
LONDON – Princess Kate's uncle has left the British TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” after just a few days. Gary Goldsmith was voted out of the house first in the round on Friday evening. He told ITV he had the best time ever, adding that a project like this was actually outside his comfort zone. Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.
