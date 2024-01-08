January 9, 2024

Great Britain: Anti-Semitic chants – minister's 16-year-old daughter ends seminar

Jordan Lambert January 9, 2024 1 min read

DThe daughter of Jewish British Defense Minister Grant Shabbs says she walked out of a seminar at her university because of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel chants. Tabytha Shapps said she is no longer comfortable with a constituency focused on Israel and Palestine Telegraph Newspaper (Sunday). Fellow students at the university in Leeds, northern England, spoke about “Israeli apartheid and Israel's agenda as a genocidal state”. As the only Jew on the course, she thought about the injustice of the massacre of 1,200 Israelis.

She feels threatened by the anti-Israel demonstrations at her university, Shabbs said. The rally escalated with anti-Semitic chants. The student asserted that she recognizes the right to protest and freedom of expression. But she doesn't see how Jewish students can feel safe on campus if they face anti-Semitism.

Read on

Shabbs accused the university of not taking a clear position on Jewish safety. The university has pledged to support freedom of expression, but will not tolerate anti-Semitism or Islamophobia. “We do not condone scenes or actions that make others feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus.

