Gosiame S. invented ten of the same type

June 22, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Gosiame S. said she gave birth to ten children. But this is not true.

Try S. Giusiame. * (37) South African lying on the world record. Now it has been blown up. The story she told: She gave birth to ten children, but the children did not exist.

Gosiame S. not only made this claim but also invented a back story – with her husband Teboho T.*. He told Pretoria News that his wife was officially expecting eight siblings. But it is said that the caesarean section was followed by a big surprise: there were ten babies in her womb.

