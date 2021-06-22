Gosiame S. invented ten of the same type

Try S. Giusiame. * (37) South African lying on the world record. Now it has been blown up. The story she told: She gave birth to ten children, but the children did not exist.
Gosiame S. not only made this claim but also invented a back story – with her husband Teboho T.*. He told Pretoria News that his wife was officially expecting eight siblings. But it is said that the caesarean section was followed by a big surprise: there were ten babies in her womb.
liar police arrest
He said: Seven boys and three girls. His wife had given birth early, and was “seven months and seven days pregnant”. Doubts arose because there were no pictures of the tenfold miracle. Now it’s clear: none of this is true – Gosiame Thamara S. was not pregnant.
Police arrested the 37-year-old at a nearby house near Johannesburg on Thursday. “S” was taken to a police station in Chloorkop. Her husband, Tibohut, was said to have reported her missing a few days ago.
There is no evidence of the existence of rent
South Africa’s National Health Agency says research has found no evidence of children.
And the police announced, according to “The Sun”, that the woman had not committed a crime. She was transferred to the psychiatric ward of a Johannesburg hospital.
The examination revealed that there was no pregnancy
According to the “Eyewitness News” website, she was examined by a medical team. “The medical evaluation showed no pregnancy. It also shows that there are no scars indicating a recent caesarean section,” a source told the broadcaster.
The alleged birth of 10 children came just one month after Halima Cissé, 25, from Mali He had nine children Five girls and four boys. At first I thought she was expecting seven sons. But there were nine children who saw the light of day in a hospital in Morocco. And these nine children already exist. (European Union)
The miracle from Mali: This 25-year-old gives birth to nine babies(01:43)
