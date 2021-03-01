Goodbye Brexit: EU negotiator Barnier says goodbye

Now that Britain is leaving the European Union, former European chief negotiator Michel Barnier is considering in 2022 whether he should run in the French presidential elections.

Brussels (AFP) Frenchman Michel Barnier has said goodbye to the team of Brexit negotiators in the European Union after more than four years.

“Mission accomplished,” the 70-year-old wrote on Twitter and thanked his staff. “Today is the first day of the rest of our lives. Many challenges await. “

Barnier was appointed chief negotiator for negotiations with the United Kingdom after the British voted to leave the European Union in 2016. In nearly endless rounds with British negotiators, he initially agreed to the Brexit Treaty, which came into effect in 2019. Trade Agreement With Great Britain, which had been temporary since January 1, 2020 followed.

In January, Barnier was appointed “Special Adviser” to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Another reason is that he will reach the official minimum age for working in the European Union Commission with his 70th birthday on January 9th. Commissioner Marus Civkovic is now responsible for implementing the Brexit agreements.

On the other hand, Barnier is withdrawing into French politics, as he formally announced in December. According to media reports, the conservative politician is considering running in the French presidential elections in 2022 for the center-right party, Les Républicains. Prior to his career in Brussels, Barnier was, among other things, the French foreign minister.

