Matthias Schwab returned to the Korn Ferry Golfers Tour of Indiana with a 72-stroke tie from sixth to thirteenth.

The 26-year-old, who pulled off a 68 the day before and now has a score of 140, has three birds and three ghosts, and is six strokes behind American lone Trey Molynax (134).

Coming in second is Hayden Buckley (135), a native of Molinex. Third place with 137 strokes is shared by Lee Hodges (USA), Dawei van der Walt (South Africa), Michael Glejcic (Canada) and Max McGreevey (USA).

Olympia 27. Schwab is unhappy with his performance, even if he talks about a problem-free game after a difficult start: “The tie-breaker is fine. I’m still in first place with good chances for another top-ten result.”

The Korn Ferry Tour is a 25-ticket PGA Tour for next season, and Schwab is ranked seventh overall after two of three qualifying events.

