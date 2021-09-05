Belinda Bencic after defeating the billionaire’s daughter in the round of 16

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at the US Open. Switzerland beat Jessica Pegula in sets 6:2 and 6:4.
The basics in brief
Belinda Bencic in the second round of the US Open. Olympic champion defeats American Jessica Pegula Obtained at Flushing Meadows in two sentences. With 6:2 and 6:4, the Swiss took off her opponent on Saturday afternoon (local time).
Belinda Bencic starts the first round with two breaks to lead 4-1 early. But then Pegula succeeded in the second half – at the same time it was her last match in the first move. The Olympic champion then walks with confidence to win the set.
It also leaves the favorite in the second round Against the daughter of a billionaire Do not burn anything. Pegula is getting better, but she can’t keep up with the confident Swiss woman. Apparently the second set goes to Bencic – 6:4 after exactly 75 minutes.
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old does not know her opponent in the Round of 16 yet. That will only be decided on Saturday evening. Iga Swatik, last year’s French Open winner, will meet Annette Kontaveit, who previously eliminated Gilles Tishman.
