Ginger Gonzaga Joins the Disney + Marvel Series – Deadline

Exclusive: Ginger Gonzaga (kidding) She is slated to co-star with Tatiana Maslany in the future Strong woman Marvel series for Disney+.

Strong woman It is a legal comedy focused on the heroine named (Maslany), also known as Jennifer Walters, who is a lawyer with powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / The Hulk.

Gonzaga plays Walters’ best friend. As announced on Disney’s Investor Day, The Avengers Superstar Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk and Tim Roth reprise his role. the structure The character of the abomination is on Strong woman.

The series is directed by Cat Cuero and Ano Valia, with Jessica Gao working as the lead writer.

Marvel declined to comment.

Gonzaga repeats on two Showtime executive series produced by Jim Carrey, kidding, In which Carrie also starred, and I’m dying here. She was a series regular on ABC Mixology And TBS crusher, And was the presenter of the daily Hulu comedy show of a pop culture summary The next morning That I also wrote about. Her main series credits also include the Duplas brothers Teamwork On HBO and Hulu ChanceFox A man who loves family life And NBC Champions.

In the final pilot season, Gonzaga was cast as a regular in the Fox drama pilot Cleaning lady. Like nearly all 2020 pilots, it has been pushed. Ultimately she chose not to extend her choice when it was over, which made her available Strong woman. She is represented by Haven Entertainment, Gersh, and Melissa Fox in Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.

Update: Gonzaga responded to the deadline story, and shared her enthusiasm about joining Strong woman.