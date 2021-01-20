Kylie Jenner flies to her private jet in a red Lamborghini in Los Angeles to meet Kendall

She took advantage of a Tuesday night traveling with her sister and some of her friends to an idyllic getaway for sunbathing, selfies, and parties.

To get there, Kylie Jenner was spotted flying to her private plane in Los Angeles, California earlier that afternoon.

The make-up mogul, 23, arrived in style in a red Lamborghini, and was met by her older sister Kendall Jenner, wearing a yellow Fedora shirt.

Kylie wore a white uniform that included short shorts.

Her brown hair was hanging down for a long time down her butt, and she was seen smiling as she stepped out of her elegant ride.

Along with Kendall, 25, some girlfriends greeted KJ with coffee.

The mother of one of them asked her bodyguards to load the plane with various items of luggage, clothes and dry cleaning.

Later in the day, Jenner raised the temperature on her Instagram yet again, when she posted three physical selfies in a super-soft peach bikini after arriving at her destination (which may have been Mexico).

Kylie stood against a white wall during what appeared to be the sunset hour, as she was bathing in the amber sunlight.

Jenner has had one hand in her incredibly long brown hair, the other resting on her impossibly curvy hip.

Traveling together: Her older sister Kendall Jenner has met her older sister, and she is wearing a fedora and a yellow shirt.

Her swimsuit consisted of a ribbed tube top that only contained a wide bust of her, paired with a V-neck thong that barely fell along the navel.

Kylie adorns this with a simple silver belly chain.

Her other jewelry included several bracelets on one wrist, and a variety of multi-layered rings and necklaces including the crucifix necklace.

Kylie wore a long, bright manicure and opened her lips with the effect of a matte lipstick.

The first two photos, taken from afar, show the shadow of a KylieSkin businessman lying along the wall.

The third picture was even closer, featuring the reality-defying Jenner character.

She chose a Spanish phrase for the comment, “sol solecito calientame un poquito”.

It appears to be a reference to a Spanish children’s song from Los Amiguitos, which roughly translates to “The sunny warms me up a little.”

Soon after, the self-made billionaire added more content to her Instagram feed and stories, and she shared another selfie in a glamorous swimsuit that also revealed more of her “dreamy” surroundings.

Soon after, the self-made billionaire added more content to her Instagram feed and stories, and she shared another selfie in a glamorous swimsuit that also revealed more of her "dreamy" surroundings.

Kylie relaxed on a chair in front of an infinity pool and a picturesque backdrop, which included rolling green hills and the wide open evening sky.

She also added a video showing herself shadowing in front of the scene, as she approaches faintly from the camera.

She has been hanging out with older sister Kendall, as it appears in the stories of Kylie perched on the balcony of the place they chose for the day.

Later in her stories, Kylie included more content from the night, as she is seen hanging out and breaking movements (without a mask) with bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The posts come after Kylie’s mother, Caitlyn Jenner, caught her youngest daughter in a recent interview.

The former Olympic athlete, 71, mirrored their close relationship as she revealed that the couple often enjoy a weekly follow-up over dinner.

KUWTK character Caitlyn touched on her close relationship with the businesswoman – which she described as an “ open book ” – this week. The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast With hosts Lauryn Evarts and Michael Bosstick.

The retired decennial shared, “ Kendall does her kind of job, and Kylie, like, had dinner last night at Kylie’s house. We try to do this once a week, once every two weeks.

Cute as a button: The posts come after Kylie’s mother, Caitlyn Jenner, lit her youngest daughter in a recent interview