Gigabyte to Debut OLED Displays at CES 2024, Including the World's First Dp2.1 Uhbr20 Gaming Monitor – January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT

GIGABYTE introduced an exciting range of OLED displays designed for gaming and entertainment at CES 2024. With a screen size of 27 to 34 inches and a refresh rate of up to 360 Hz, the new OLED displays combine the latest specifications with exclusive tactical functions to set new standards in gaming and multitasking. The star of CES 2024 is the 32-inch AORUS FO32U2P, which comes with innovative features.

As the world's first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor, it delivers an impressive 80Gbps bandwidth without display stream compression (DSC), delivering an authentic gaming experience with 2.5 times more bandwidth than the previous DP 1.4 HBR3. The FO32U2P's DisplayPort also supports daisy chaining, making it easy to configure multiple monitors while reducing cable clutter. AORUS gaming monitors also feature innovative, easy-to-use Tactical features, including the Tactical Key, a dedicated hotkey that gives you quick access to features.

Night Sight improves viewing in low-light conditions and brings out details in dark areas without over-exposing the entire screen. Additionally, the Resolution Switch, designed specifically for FPS enthusiasts, allows instant switching to the 24-inch 1080p format with a single click – an ideal setting for fast-paced gaming experiences. GIGABYTE also offers GIGABYTE OLED Care, a suite of AI-based solutions that address image retention issues, as well as automatic panel protection features for greater reliability and longer life.

GIGABYTE OLED Care software can seamlessly detect display usage patterns and autonomously perform routine OLED maintenance to improve user experience without the need for manual intervention. These first gaming monitors based on CMR13000 QD OLED panels provide unparalleled motion accuracy that dramatically reduces motion blur and ghosting. With a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and 99% DCI-P3 ultra-wide color gamut, users can expect unparalleled image clarity and clarity with vibrant colors for visual enjoyment.

Thanks to high refresh rates and a fast response time of 0.03 ms (GtG), the smoothest and most responsive gameplay is guaranteed. The FO32U2P is complemented by the FO32U2, which supports HDMI 2.1 FRL 12G, and the FO27Q3, which ensures particularly smooth images with an exceptional 360 Hz refresh rate. Designed for those looking for an immersive experience, the MO34WQC and MO34WQC2 ultra-wide curved monitors are designed to meet the rigorous demands of gaming and multitasking.