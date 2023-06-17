Ghost Trick creator Shu Takumi talks about a possible sequel to the ghost adventure – ntower

In 2011, for the end of the Nintendo DS era, Capcom released the puzzle adventure Ghost Trick: The Phantom Detective For innovative mobile devices. The only way out was Shu Takumi, creator of the popular Ace Attorney series of games. In order to give the game a new lease on life, a port with technical improvements will be released on June 30, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, also under the same name. Ghost Trick: The Phantom Detective. You can preview the game from us here Find.

In an interview with Game Informer, Shu Takumi talked about the possibility of a sequel to the popular game, among other things. Challenging, the story is complete in itself. The title’s director also points to it, but doesn’t completely rule out a possible successor.

the quote

The story of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is fully told in this game, so I think it would be difficult to develop a sequel. However, the powers of the dead that were introduced in this game can be bearable.

Want a second Ghost Trick adventure?