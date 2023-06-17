Galaxy S23, S23 + and Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung plans to introduce One UI 6 beta with Android 14 as early as July

opinion poll Take the 2023 Service Satisfaction Survey: We Want Your Experience!

SamMobile reported Based on information from the Samsung environment, it seems that the South Koreans want to start this year’s beta program for One UI 6 and Android 14 in July, specifically in the third week of July. Obviously, the first smartphones for which a OneUI 6 beta should be available are the Galaxy S23 series, that is, the Galaxy S23 (here Available on Amazon from 770 euros), Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is currently unknown if the first beta will be introduced worldwide in July or if it will be limited to South Korea or the United States, as has been the case in some previous years.

Google recently launched the third beta version of Android 14, which also promises for the first time “platform stability”, that is, security for application developers, as the interfaces and characteristics related to applications will not change from Android 14 to the final version in the summer, which is usually the basis for releases Samsung One UI demo. It is not yet known what new features One UI 6 will introduce, but most of the innovations of Android 14 will also soon be available on Samsung phones with One UI 6, especially those hidden in the Android sub-structure.

The relatively early availability of the first beta version of One UI 6 also indicates a relatively quick rollout of the final version within this year, at least for all Samsung phones and tablets that will receive Android 14 in principle. There is currently no official list of what those would be, but a list of all 30 potential candidates was drawn up months in advance based on standard practices.