Germany won the World Cup in Canada three times

Max Langenhan, Tobias Wendl, Julia Daupitz, Jessica Tegenhart, Cheyenne Rosenthal and Tobias Arld (from left) celebrate after winning the team relay at the Luge World Cup in Whistler, Canada. (AP/DARRYL DYCK)

After his sprint win a week ago at Lake Placid, Taubits was leading the single seat race. The 27-year-old won over teammates Anna Berreiter and Merle Frabel.

In women’s doubles, world champions Jessica Diegenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal edged out Tajana Eidberger and Saskia Schirmer. In the men’s doubles, six-time Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arld edged out Austria’s Thomas Stew and Wolfgang Kindl. Hannes Orlamunder and Paul Kubitz were the second German team to finish third.

At the start of the Canada World Cup, World Cup runner-up Max Langenhan won. Just like the week before at Lake Placid, the 24-year-old won the single-seater event over reigning world champion Jonas Muller from Austria.

In the end, all four German runners were victorious in the relay. Julia Taubits, Wendl/Ordl, Langenhan and Degenhardt/Rosenthal won the team race ahead of Austria and the USA.

This message was sent on December 17, 2023 in the Deutschlandfunk program.