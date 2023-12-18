December 18, 2023

Germany won the World Cup in Canada three times

Jordan Lambert December 18, 2023 1 min read

Max Langenhan, Tobias Wendl, Julia Daupitz, Jessica Tegenhart, Cheyenne Rosenthal and Tobias Arld (from left) celebrate after winning the team relay at the Luge World Cup in Whistler, Canada. (AP/DARRYL DYCK)

After his sprint win a week ago at Lake Placid, Taubits was leading the single seat race. The 27-year-old won over teammates Anna Berreiter and Merle Frabel.

In women’s doubles, world champions Jessica Diegenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal edged out Tajana Eidberger and Saskia Schirmer. In the men’s doubles, six-time Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arld edged out Austria’s Thomas Stew and Wolfgang Kindl. Hannes Orlamunder and Paul Kubitz were the second German team to finish third.

At the start of the Canada World Cup, World Cup runner-up Max Langenhan won. Just like the week before at Lake Placid, the 24-year-old won the single-seater event over reigning world champion Jonas Muller from Austria.

In the end, all four German runners were victorious in the relay. Julia Taubits, Wendl/Ordl, Langenhan and Degenhardt/Rosenthal won the team race ahead of Austria and the USA.

This message was sent on December 17, 2023 in the Deutschlandfunk program.

See also  WHO-approved Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine breakthrough in developing countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

These eight artists have been confirmed: ESC 2024: Ollie Alexander will compete for Great Britain

December 17, 2023 Jordan Lambert
4 min read

US Election 24: “We should take Trump’s authoritarian tendencies very seriously”

December 17, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

German triple wins tobogganing in Canada

December 17, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Researchers: Emojis should better represent biodiversity | Sciences

December 18, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Ian Wright: Match of the Day pundit will step down at the end of the season

December 18, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Questionable nominations take the awards ceremony to the point of absurdity

December 18, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Germany won the World Cup in Canada three times

December 18, 2023 Jordan Lambert