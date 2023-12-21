Germany vs USA live on TV and live streaming: The U-17 World Cup is here

Homepage Sports soccer

from: Christoph Wutz

The German U-17 national team reached the round of 16 of the World Cup. The United States is waiting there. We’ll show you where you can watch the match live on TV and stream.

Bandung – The German U-17 national team is currently creating a sensation at the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. After a flawless group stage with three wins from three matches, Germany’s junior national team will face the United States in the round of 16. Here you can find out how and where you can watch the meeting live on TV and broadcast live on Tuesday 21 November (9:30am).

Germany vs USA live on TV: Watch the U-17 World Cup here

U-17 World Cup: Germany vs USA will be shown live on TV on Sky Sports News

To watch Sky Sport news, you need a paid Sky subscription

The broadcast begins on Tuesday, November 21 at 9:20 a.m

Departure at 9:30 am

Germany vs USA match live: Here you can watch the U-17 World Cup

U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. USA can be watched live on skysport.de and in the Sky Sport app

U-17 World Cup: Germany vs USA will be broadcast live on FIFA.com – with English commentary

All live streaming is free

U-17 World Cup: Germany meets the United States of America in the round of 16

After wins over Mexico (3:1) and New Zealand (3:1), the German U-17 team also beat the Venezuelan team in Jakarta on Saturday. Robert Ramsack took the lead in the first minute. Shortly before the whistle for the end of the first half, Eric da Silva Moreira raised the score to 2-0 (42nd minute), before Ramsack scored the final score again (57th minute). Thus, the German junior team took first place in Group Six.

After the match against Venezuela, national team coach Christian Wouk was happy with how the match went over the Sky microphone: “Of course everything went according to our wishes.”

The Germany U-17 national team celebrates its success in the last group match against Venezuela. © Xinhua/Imago

World Cup round of 16 vs USA: Germany U17 team ‘has what it takes to last longer’

Walk had nothing but words of praise for his team on Sky: “I think the boys really embraced the World Cup, that they were there straight away, even though we weren’t really ready,” the 50-year-old said, referring to Asane’s injury. Ouedraogo: “We have had some setbacks.”

Schalke’s gem left Indonesia during the preliminary round due to an ankle injury. “The players here definitely have what it takes to stay here in Indonesia for a longer period of time,” said the coach, who was nonetheless confident about the knockout stage of the tournament.

Germany U17 coach Christian Wock believes his team will have success in the knockout stage of the World Cup (here in the first round match against Mexico). © Mix Sport Agency / Imago

U-17 World Cup: German juniors qualify for the Round of 16 against the USA as favourites

On Tuesday, the German national team will meet the Fokker Boys at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung. The Americans finished second in Group E with six points behind France. Obviously, the USA lost the last match to Equipe Tricolor by a score of 0-3. And not only that: captain Tyler Hall also received a red card in stoppage time and thus missed the match against Germany.

The omens are good for Germany’s U17 squad ahead of the round of 16. After a flawless preliminary round, with a “perfect result”, according to Wolk, the DFB team wants to seize the opportunity and move on to the quarter-finals. If they win, the team will face the winner of the Spain-Japan match on Friday, November 24. (wok)

