European Premier League: launching a renewed proposal for European competition

The Premier League's breakaway plans were widely condemned when they were announced in April 2021

The proposal is a league system that would include 64 men’s clubs and 32 women’s clubs.

Plans for a new ESL format would rival existing UEFA tournaments.

Following the announcement, Manchester United said in a statement that it remains “fully committed” to UEFA’s competitions.

United were one of the founding clubs of the original Premier League but backed out after widespread condemnation of the plans.

The club said its position had “unchanged” and would remain committed to “positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League and fellow clubs through the European Club Association”. [European Clubs Association] On the continued development of the European game.”

A case has been brought by ESL and its supporters alleging that UEFA and FIFA are breaching competition law by threatening to punish those who joined the separate league.

On Thursday, the European Court of Justice ruled against the governing bodies but said that did not mean that “a separate league would necessarily be approved”.

'Football is not for sale' – UEFA president Ceferin mocks Premier League plans

But the ruling opened the door to submitting new proposals and for clubs to look forward to organizing and managing European football competitions.

The new proposal put forward by A22 – supporters of the original ESL – sets out an annual system of promotion and relegation without permanent members.

Fans will also be able to watch live matches for free on the new digital streaming platform.

No clubs or prize money were announced, but the European Club Association said in a statement: “To be absolutely clear, the referee does not support or endorse in any way any form of a Premier League project.”

“Football is a social contract, not a legal contract – all recognized stakeholders in European and world football – from confederations, federations, clubs, leagues, players and fans – stand more united than ever against the attempts of a few individuals seeking personal agendas to undermine the foundations of And the basic principles of European football.”

Following the European Court of Justice’s decision, the Football Supporters’ Association said: “There is no place for an ill-considered separatist Super League.”

“Fans, players and clubs have already made it clear that they do not want a stitched-up competition – we all want to see the trigger pulled on the dead savagery that is the European Zombie League.

“While the body may continue to swing in the European courts, no English team will join.

“Success must be achieved on the field, not created in the boardroom.”

The ESL saga began in April 2021 when news emerged that 12 teams – including English sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – were entering the separate competition.

There was widespread anger and condemnation from fans, local European leagues and even the government, leading to the plans collapsing within 72 hours.

New format for the European Premier League – how will the new competition work?

The proposal submitted by A22 says the new competition would include the continent’s best clubs in men’s and women’s football.

In the men’s competition, the top two tiers – the Star League and the Gold League – each consist of 16 teams while the Blue League, the bottom tier, consists of 32 clubs with promotion and relegation between each level.

The teams that finish in the top eight in each league move to the knockout stages, where the quarter-finals and semi-finals are played over two matches and the finals are held in neutral stadiums.

The bottom 20 teams in the Blue League will be relegated from the competition entirely and replaced by better-performing clubs from the domestic European leagues.

The two teams that reach the final of the Gold and Blue Leagues will be promoted to the higher tier, while the two teams that finish bottom of the Star and Gold Leagues will be relegated to the lower tier.

The matches are scheduled to be held in the middle of the week, allowing the new competition to be held in conjunction with the European domestic leagues.

The proposed women’s competition will be conducted on a similar model.

Who would be interested in a breakaway league?

Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona have stuck to the general principles of establishing a new European competition, and after announcing plans to revamp the English Premier League, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said: “It is time for clubs to have greater control over their destiny.”

“As European competition improves and resources from clubs increase, national leagues will become more balanced and competitive,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“We believe there is now a historic opportunity to try to bring to light some of the serious issues that currently jeopardize the future viability of the vast majority of clubs.

“Barcelona will attempt to promote methods for improving existing European competitions in a completely open and worthy manner, making football more sustainable for the club, more supportive of amateur football, and more attractive and affordable for fans around the world. This proposal aims to improve football as a whole.”

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez also declared this a “great day in the history of football.”

However, apart from the two Spanish giants, other European clubs and leagues have joined Manchester United in opposing the English Premier League.

Bayern Munich expressed its support for European competition under the leadership of UEFA, and said that “Bayern Munich’s Premier League door remains closed.”

The German Football Association, which is responsible for the German League, said that it “explicitly supports the European sports model and rejects competitions outside those organized by federations and leagues.”

The French Football League said it “unequivocally supports” the competitions organized by UEFA.

All the benefits lie with UEFA

Analysis from Miguel Delaney – The Independent’s chief football writer

Does anyone really care about the possibility of launching a European Super League?

And what this provision does is that it remains very complex.

All the advantages lie with UEFA, and most importantly the Premier League still has to obtain a license from UEFA.