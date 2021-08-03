After several wolves cracks – Canton Vaud wants to shoot little wolves – News

After several wolves cracks – Canton Vaud wants to shoot young wolves – News – SRF
Jump to content
News
Switzerland
current article
After the canton of Graubünden, many wolves will be shot in Vau Jura. The canton has applied to the federal government for permission to shoot two young wolves.
Since the summer, which began in mid-June, several calves have been attacked by wolves in the Marcherose area, the department in charge of Foo said.
She added that the canton is aware of the farmers’ difficult situation and assures them of their support.
The canton is of the opinion that the conditions for the regular shooting of two young wolves of the Marcherose group have been met. The General Directorate of Environment is monitoring the situation at the site in close cooperation with the Landry and Ranchers Foundation, which aims to improve coexistence between humans and wolves.
SRF News 4, 02.08.21, 20:30;
sda/more hormone
News
Switzerland
current article
Always well informed!
Receive all the news directly via the browser and stay informed.
Close
Always well informed!
Receive all the news directly via the browser and stay informed.
more
Push notifications are brief messages on your screen with the most important messages – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on one of the notes, you will be directed to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these notifications at any time.
less
push notifications
activation
I have already hidden this notification about activating browser notifications several times. Want to permanently hide this notification or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
hide
hide
remember later
remember later
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll to the right
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the Privacy Policy.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{*/socialRegistrationForm*}
welcome back
Please login to enter a comment.
{*loginWidget *} Use a different account
{*mergeAccounts {“custom: true} *}
{| foundExistingAccountText |}
{| Current_emailAddress |}.
{| show_present_present_photo |}
{| current display name |}
{| Present_Address_Email |}
created {| Current_createdDate |} in {| current site name |}
Log in and register
Register
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password?
Register
{* / sign in *}
Simply sign in with your social media account or your Apple ID
{* loginWidget *}
Create a new password
Enter the email address of your user account. We’ll then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* / ForgotPasswordForm *}
miscarriage
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
tracking Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
welcome back
Please login to enter a comment.
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password?
Register
{* / signInForm *} Use a different account
Technical error
Excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact customer service.
Confirm mobile phone number
In order for you to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile number
.
Something is wrong. Please try again or contact customer service.
Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. The function is blocked to prevent misuse.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
SMS code request
Change mobile phone number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
This mobile phone number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact customer service.
Close
Change mobile phone number
The maximum number of symbols for the given number has been reached. No more icons can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm mail address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} sender. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
User data setting
{*resendLink *}
Register and login
to sign up
With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF App.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the Privacy Policy.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{* captcha *}
Create an account
{* /Registration Form *}
Confirm mail address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} sender. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
User data setting
{*resendLink *}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email box. An activation email has been sent.
Register
Verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
User account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *}
Save to computer
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}
change Password
Disable Account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data at any time in your user account.
Close
User data setting
change Password
Set a new password for your account
{* emailAddressData *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save to computer
{*/ changePasswordForm *}
miscarriage
Create a new password
Specify a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save password
{*/changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log in to the article with your new password.
Create a new password
We don’t know the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* / resetPasswordForm *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Didn’t you get a message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you will not be able to reactivate it. Registered comments are not deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
miscarriage
{* / deactivateAccountForm *}
Account Disabled
Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
If you would like to register again for the comment job, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
Show more
Show more