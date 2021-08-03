sport

After several wolves cracks – Canton Vaud wants to shoot little wolves – News

August 3, 2021
Eileen Curry
  • After the canton of Graubünden, many wolves will be shot in Vau Jura. The canton has applied to the federal government for permission to shoot two young wolves.
  • Since the summer, which began in mid-June, several calves have been attacked by wolves in the Marcherose area, the department in charge of Foo said.
  • She added that the canton is aware of the farmers’ difficult situation and assures them of their support.

The canton is of the opinion that the conditions for the regular shooting of two young wolves of the Marcherose group have been met. The General Directorate of Environment is monitoring the situation at the site in close cooperation with the Landry and Ranchers Foundation, which aims to improve coexistence between humans and wolves.


